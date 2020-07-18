Turkish embassy hosts reception to commemorate anniversary of foiled coup attempt

ISLAMABAD: Turkish embassy hosted the first diplomatic gathering here at the mission’s compound in the wake of corona outbreak and suspension of diplomatic gatherings for five months.

The embassy hosted reception to commemorate the anniversary of the foiled coup d’etat attempt in Turkey in 2016. The improvement of situation in Islamabad regarding corona spread encouraged Turkish embassy to arrange the gathering at the residence of Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul.

In its first get-togather the SOPs for protection against the virus were strictly adhered to by the hosts and guests. The Diplomatic Enclave situated opposite to the Foreign Office witnessed hustle and bustle after five long months which used to be hallmark of the vicinity. The guests discussed heroic role of the people of Turkey for safeguarding democracy and eulogised the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who led his people and country to the prosperity and dignity.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat was the chief guest who received laurels for his agile leadership role in keeping the coronavirus under check in the federal capital. Ambassador Mustafa Yardukul briefed the guests about the incidents which led to the success of Turkish people against adventurers. The anniversary of the foiled coup is observed in Turkey with fair amount of enthusiasm where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was the target, but the people made the attempt frustrated. The Turkish Parliament in capital Ankara was bombarded on this day, and it’s one portion was destroyed by the rebels, while the house of Parliament was in session.

With this, the federal capital here has seen the initiation of diplomatic gatherings which were halted in February due to coronavirus. The guests also kept discussing the coronavirus outbreak and chances of its elimination.

Ambassadors/high commissioners and diplomats posted in various cities of Pakistan belonging to foreign countries were kept protected against the coronavirus pandemic during five long months of its onslaught across the world. This could become possible due to Chinese advice that was forthcoming and in early February Beijing provided guidelines to Islamabad for safety methods and precautions against the emanating virus. These were executed through the Protocol Division of the Foreign Office.

Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News here that Pakistan is the one country of the region where diplomatic missions were provided guidelines for the protection of their members, including the local staff, to ward off the threat being caused by the deadly virus. The Foreign Office established an emergency centre on the instructions of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi which primarily has been catering to the needs of expatriate Pakistanis in foreign countries. It worked under the Protocol Division with its active assistance and extended best possible facilities to the fellow countrymen stranded abroad due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Protocol Division of the Foreign Office, which works under the supervision of Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, also maintained round the clock liaison with the diplomatic community in the country. The sources pointed out that guidance and assistance were provided to e every mission and personnel irrespective of the ties with the country which they are representing in Pakistan. The sources pointed out that a senior diplomat chief of protocol Murad Ashraf Janjua, who has been conducting the operation for provision of assistance and guidance to the missions and diplomats, is fully satisfied about the working of his team. Murad Janjua is an astute diplomat and he has been posted in an important capital as ambassador of Pakistan. The Foreign Office has informally informed the concerned about it, the sources added. The example of Islamabad was also emulated by some other countries in the region.

The Foreign Office Protocol Division didn’t receive even a single complaint about any infected diplomat stationed in Pakistan. Ironically, India’s record in provision of the services is very poor where the lockdown was enforced strictly in the initial days and diplomats experienced harsh restrictions, but South Block of New Delhi wasn’t forthcoming in extending facilities. The sources reported 39 cases of coronavirus infected diplomats in New Delhi alone in the initial days. Later, the number was increased, and restrictions were made further severe.