China welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan trade resumption

KABUL: China has applauded the resumption of trade relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan after land crossings between the two neighboring countries were opened following a temporary closure under the COVID-19 crisis.

Pakistan has opened five key routes with Afghanistan, including Torkham and Chaman crossings, for bilateral trade and transit over the past three weeks. The other three routes now open to Afghanistan are Ghulam Khan, Angor Ada and Dand-e-Patan. The trade routes were closed by Pakistan back in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“China supports the extension of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor to Afghanistan, which will bring more BRI (China’s Belt and Road Initiative) benefits to the Afghan people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a media briefing on Thursday. “China is pleased to see Gwadar port plays a positive role in this process and stands ready to work together with Pakistan and Afghanistan in this regard,” she said.