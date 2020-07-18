Several crimes reported in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: In different incidents of robberies and snatching, people deprived of 18 motorcycles and five vehicles in a single day in the limits of different police stations of Rawalpindi.

New Town Police station outnumbered other police stations of Rawalpindi with the ratio of registered robberies in a single day.

One woman reportedly kidnapped in the limits of New Town Police station, while two cars and two motorbikes were also lifted in different incidents in the jurisdictions of New Town and Banni Police stations here on Friday.

Three robberies under section 392 and six cases of snatching were registered with new Town Police station, while three miscellaneous cases were also registered with New Town Police station. While three motorcycles were also stolen from the limits of City Police station.

One motorcycle each from Westridge and Naseerabad Police stations was lifted, while a citizen was deprived of his car in the precincts of Naseerabad Police station. Meanwhile, citizens in the limits of Rawat Police station were deprived of three motorcycles and four other miscellaneous cases were registered.

While, in the limits of City Police station, Pirwadhai, Sadiqabad, Civil Lines, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan, Jatli and Sadar, eight culprits were arrested with illegal possession of firearms, police recovered eight pistols from the detainee culprits.

Seven drug pushers and liquor dealers were arrested from in the limits of Pirwadhai, Racecourse and Naseerabad police stations and police recovered a total volume of 20 liter liquor and more than two kilogram ‘Charas’ from the drug pushers in the limits of Taxila, Sadar Wah, Gujar Khan police stations.