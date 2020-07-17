SPAS camp office to be set up at Multan metro bus command centre

MULTAN: The South Punjab Administrative Secretariat administration has decided to establish the SPAS camp office at metro bus command and control centre.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif had executed the Headquarters building at Chungi No 9 after the launch of metro bus. The place was his most favorite to establish a Metro Command and Control Centre at the change of metro routes. However, now SPAS camp office would be established there.

SPAS Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman visited the site and ordered contractors to complete the building as soon as possible. He ordered consultants and contractors to mobilise machinery and human resources without any delay.