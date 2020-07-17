33,000 candidates to take UET online entrance test

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) will formulate a joint strategy for online entrance tests for admission to medical and engineering institutions, respectively.

The decision was taken in a meeting between UET Vice Chancellor Prof Syed Mansoor Sarwar and UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram here on Thursday. UHS registrar Dr Asad Zaheer, controller of examinations Dr Saqib Mahmood, senior staff and faculty were also present on the occasion. UET VC gave briefing on the arrangements of engineering college admission test (ECAT) for admission to engineering institutes of the province. He said due to Corona, UET would conduct online entrance test this year in partnership with Virtual University.

Prof Mansoor Sarwar said that 33,000 candidates would write their test on the computer, instead of paper, in different shifts from August 3 to August 6. He said that a mock test would also be conducted for the practice of the candidates at the end of this month. In view of Corona, social distancing would be observed rigorously in the computer lab where the candidates would sit for the test, he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, UHS VC Prof Javed Akram said online medical and dental colleges admission test (MDCAT) was being considered an option this year due to Corona. The decision in this regard, however, was to be made by the government at federal and provincial level taking all stakeholders on board, he added.

Prof Javed Akram said that UHS would certainly benefit from the experience of UET in this regard. He directed the controller of examinations, Dr Saqib Mahmood, to work out a plan of action in collaboration with UET.

UHS VC said that around 80,000 candidates were expected to appear in MDCAT this year. He said that it was a regulatory requirement to conduct entrance tests for admission into professional institutes. However, the safety of the candidates was the top priority in view of Covid-19, he asserted. The two universities also agreed to exchange entrance test question banks. Prof Javed Akram further said that a joint proposal for the online entrance test would be prepared and submitted to the Higher Education Commission for approval and financial support. He also urged to make Punjab University a partner in the project. UHS VC directed the examination department to ensure the implementation of special standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the entrance test in view of Corona and said that screening of all supervising and investigation staff should be done. Keeping in view the importance of entrance test for students, it was also agreed to field the candidates with symptoms separately during the test. Both the VCs also agreed to enhance the cooperation with regards to sharing of facilities and security at the Kala Shah Kaku campuses of the universities.

UET-TSA: A delegation of Teaching Staff Association (TSA) of UET Lahore called on Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) chairman at his office here Thursday. The UET-TSA delegation was led by its president Dr Fahim Gohar Awan while Dr Tanveer Qasim and others were also present on the occasion. During the meeting with PHEC Chairperson Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid, various issues, including financial difficulties faced by UET, were discussed. Dr Fahim suggested that teachers should also be represented in the Chancellor's Committee formed for UET to which Dr Fazal agreed.