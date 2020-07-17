Governor Imran Ismail calls for speeding up shifting of TV cables from poles

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has stressed the need for speeding up the process of shifting Internet service and TV cables from the poles of K-Electric (KE) and other utility services in the city and laying them underground.

He made this point while talking to a delegation of the Cable Operators Association led by its Chairman Khalid Arain at the Governor House on Thursday. Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Jamal Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed the problems of cable operators, their agreement with KE and steps for speeding up the shifting of cables. The governor, while appreciating the agreement between KE and cable operators, said negotiations could resolve every dispute.

We all must give preference to the interests of Karachiites so as to provide them maximum facilities, he added. Ismail said the cable operators played a vital role in providing information and entertainment to the people.

With the no objection certificate (NOC) from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, cable operators must ensure early shifting of cables from poles, he added. The mayor said haphazard cables and wires gave an unpleasant look to the streets of Karachi and as such the KMC was willing to grant NOC to shift the cables.

The cable operators informed the governor about their agreement with KE. They said the power utility would not cut or remove their cables and they would gradually shift the cables from their poles.

The delegation said they had initiated the process for laying cables underground in the Defence area and during the last 30 days, 30 kilometres of cables have been laid beneath the surface. The same work is to be started in the Red Zone area of the city as well, they said. It was said that the re-carpeting of the affected roads due to the laying of cables would be carried out.