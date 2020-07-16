Nowshera TMA sacks 143 employees after PHC verdict

NOWSHERA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration on Wednesday terminated 143 Class-IV employees following a verdict by the Peshawar High Court.

Soon after the PHC decision, Tehsil Municipal Officer Jehangir Khan issued a notification sacking all the 143 Class-IV employees. The appointment of Class-IV employees recruited from 2013 to 18 had been challenged through a writ petition 3336-p/2019. The lawyers of the Class-IV pleaded that the appointment of employees was made in accordance with the law as the TMA was an autonomous body. However, the PHC bench headed by Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth ordered the termination of the employees. Meanwhile, the sacked employees have challenged the PHC verdict in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.