close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MP
Mushtaq Paracha
July 16, 2020

Nowshera TMA sacks 143 employees after PHC verdict

National

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
July 16, 2020

NOWSHERA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration on Wednesday terminated 143 Class-IV employees following a verdict by the Peshawar High Court.

Soon after the PHC decision, Tehsil Municipal Officer Jehangir Khan issued a notification sacking all the 143 Class-IV employees. The appointment of Class-IV employees recruited from 2013 to 18 had been challenged through a writ petition 3336-p/2019. The lawyers of the Class-IV pleaded that the appointment of employees was made in accordance with the law as the TMA was an autonomous body. However, the PHC bench headed by Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth ordered the termination of the employees. Meanwhile, the sacked employees have challenged the PHC verdict in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Latest News

More From Pakistan