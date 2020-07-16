close
Thu Jul 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2020

PPE distributed among jail officials

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore chapter, on Wednesday distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) among officials of District Jail Lahore to protect against the coronavirus.

The PMA Lahore chapter President Dr Ashraf Nizami, Secretary General Dr Shahid Malik and Chairman Relief Committee Dr Azeemuddin Zahid handed over a consignment of PPE to Superintendent District Jail Lahore Asad. “It is a responsibility of the government and society alike to take care of the jail staff and prisoners,” the PMA office-bearers said added that in this regard as part of the society PMA realised its responsibility and provided PPEs to the jail staff and prisoners at District Jail Lahore. Asad on behalf of jail staff thanked the PMA office-bearers for provision of PPE for protection against the coronavirus.

Latest News

More From Lahore