PPE distributed among jail officials

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore chapter, on Wednesday distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) among officials of District Jail Lahore to protect against the coronavirus.

The PMA Lahore chapter President Dr Ashraf Nizami, Secretary General Dr Shahid Malik and Chairman Relief Committee Dr Azeemuddin Zahid handed over a consignment of PPE to Superintendent District Jail Lahore Asad. “It is a responsibility of the government and society alike to take care of the jail staff and prisoners,” the PMA office-bearers said added that in this regard as part of the society PMA realised its responsibility and provided PPEs to the jail staff and prisoners at District Jail Lahore. Asad on behalf of jail staff thanked the PMA office-bearers for provision of PPE for protection against the coronavirus.