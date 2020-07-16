CM Usman Buzdar announces uplift schemes for DG Khan

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday made a maiden visit to Kharar Buzdar, a peripheral tribal area in DG Khan and met with ''Muqadmeen Jirga'' and notables.

He listened to their problems and issued directions for the solution. Talking on the occasion, the CM assured that problems of the people of the area would be resolved and announced giving the status of the Rural Health Centre to BHU Kharar Buzdar along with setting up a rescue centre and the start of motorcycle rescue service as well.

He also announced a water supply scheme to meet the water needs of the area along with setting up a Bank of Punjab branch. While directing to early complete the construction of link roads, the CM asked to ensure transparency in the development project.

The southern Punjab secretariat has been set up and the allocated 33 per cent budget would be spent on the development of the area, he said. He said Koh-e-Suleman area was full of natural beauty and the government was striving to promote tourism in this area.

seeks report on death of minor due to polio: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from Punjab Health Minister and Secretary Health on death of a minor due to polio in Ravi Town area of the city.

The CM expressed grave concern over death of the child and assured people that the government will take effective measures for polio eradication. Earlier, a minor of Ravi Town succumbed to the disease while undergoing treatment at the Children’s Hospital.