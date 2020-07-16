COVID-19 claims four more lives in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : At least four confirmed patients of COVID-19 lost their lives due to the disease here in Rawalpindi district taking death toll from the district to 271 however no death due to coronavirus illness was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours though as many as 155 patients have already died of the disease in the federal capital.

In last 24 hours, as many as 137 new patients have been tested positive from the region taking tally to 20,013. The number of patients being tested positive from the twin cities is on a decline that is giving room to a misconception among public that the outbreak is going to be ended soon.

The health experts, however, believe that the current phase of the outbreak is much critical as the reaction and response of individuals in the existing phase would decide about intensity of the spread of the illness in next few days. Experts say that it is time to make public aware that the pandemic is still hitting population and severity of the outbreak in coming days may not be ruled out.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday has revealed that the virus claimed four lives in Rawalpindi district from where as many as 24 new patients were tested positive in last 24 hours taking tally to 5,698 of which 4805 have so far been discharged after treatment.

On Wednesday, a total of 129 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while as many as 493 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that a total of 6535 persons belonging to the district were under quarantine at their homes on Wednesday while to date, a total of 2730 persons have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 claimed no life in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours while confirmation of another 113 patients from ICT in last 24 hours took total number of confirmed patients from the federal capital to 14,315 of which 11,327 have so far recovered according to the National Command and Control Centre.

There were 2,833 active cases of the disease in ICT while 622 in Rawalpindi district on Wednesday.