Protesting workers seek release of Editor-in-Chief: JI youth wing leader visits camp of Jang Group

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang Group continued protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Wednesday.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, they urged the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdraw cases against him forthwith. Criticising the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB, the protesters said that the rulers wanted to suppress voice of independent media and opposition. The protesters said that journalists could not be prevented from speaking the truth.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Youth Wing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Naib Ameer Shah Jehan Afridi visited the camp to extend solidarity with protesting workers and condemn the illegal action of the sitting rulers. Terming the government action against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as illegal and unconstitutional, he said that the voice of media could not be suppressed. The JI leader said Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was being punished for raising voice for justice and highlighting the truth. He said that his party would raise voice against the injustices of the rulers and for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He asked the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdraw cases against him.