Thatta water supply reference: AC to indict Zardari on August 4

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday decided to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari in Thatta water supply reference on August 4 and summoned all the accused on the date of hearing. During hearing, Zardari’s lawyer Farooq H Naek requested for acquittal of his client ahead of indictment in the Park Lane reference. He said the court should deliberate on whether the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had acted according to the law, as the Bureau could not file a suo motu reference against loan transactions. Zardari was released on medical grounds in December 2019 after an accountability court in Islamabad issued separate ‘robkars’ (orders of the court) in the Park Lane and fake bank accounts cases against him.