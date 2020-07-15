Malik questions reducing of retirement age

ISLAMABAD: PPP senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik on Tuesday submitted the question and calling attention in the Senate secretariat on the media reports regarding the proposed plan of the government to curtail the retirement age of the government employees from 60 to 55 years and to stop the monthly pension of retired government servants.

Rehman Malik questioned the government to inform the Senate whether it is a fact that the government is likely to reduce the retirement age of government servants from 60 to 55 years and to stop the monthly pension of retired government servants, if so, the detail of the proposed plan and its justification.

He has asked whether it is also a fact that the government servants are already suffering from regular price hike and unbearable circumstances because of various issues including COVID19, if so, the reasons to create unrest amongst the government employees.

He has also moved a calling attention notice in the Senate, wherein he has invited the attention of the Minister for Finance towards the proposed plan of the government to curtail the retirement age of the government employees from 60 to 55 years and depriving them from their monthly pension, causing thereby unrest all over the country. He said that it will prove a bombshell for already crushed government servants from price hikes and other social issues. He has advised the government to refrain from such undesirable moves. He added that in case such cruel step against government employees is taken, PPP and he will be the first to initiate campaign against it.

He said that PPP has always protected the rights of government employees and will not tolerate any move to stop the pension of government servants.