Rehman Malik seeks govt reply on alleged plan to cut govt servants retirement age

ISLAMABAD: PPP senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik on Tuesday submitted the question and calling attention in the Senate secretariat on the media reports regarding the proposed plan of the government to curtail the retirement age of the government employees from 60 to 55 years and to stop the monthly pension of retired government servants. Malik questioned the government to inform the Senate whether it is a fact that the government is likely to reduce the retirement age of govt servants.