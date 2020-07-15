close
Wed Jul 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 15, 2020

Rehman Malik seeks govt reply on alleged plan to cut govt servants retirement age

Top Story

 
July 15, 2020

ISLAMABAD: PPP senior leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik on Tuesday submitted the question and calling attention in the Senate secretariat on the media reports regarding the proposed plan of the government to curtail the retirement age of the government employees from 60 to 55 years and to stop the monthly pension of retired government servants. Malik questioned the government to inform the Senate whether it is a fact that the government is likely to reduce the retirement age of govt servants.

Latest News

More From Top Story