36 suspects arrested in Kohat search

KOHAT: The police arrested 36 criminals including four proclaimed offenders, their four facilitators and suspects during search and strike operations in different parts of the district on Tuesday.

Officials said personnel of the police, Elite force, Bomb Disposal Unit, lady police, civil intelligence agencies and sniffer dogs took part in the search and strike operation. The operational contingents were also backed by the armoured personnel carriers. Taking action on intelligence-based information, the operations were conducted in the far-off villages and towns of Gumbat and Cantt police stations, including Khushal Garh, Nakband, Raeesi Banda, Ghirizai, Behzadi Chakarkot and others. The personnel raided targeted houses of criminals and arrested four proclaimed offenders and facilitators.