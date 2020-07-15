Mayor urges people to follow SOPs in cattle markets

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday urged the citizens to adopt all preventive measures while visiting the cattle markets and looking after sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha to keep themselves save from Congo virus.

He said the citizens should be provided with a friendly environment at the cattle markets to protect them from the virus which was transmissible from animals to humans. “This will help people buy sacrificial animals without any fear.”

The mayor directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) Medical and Health Services Department to inform the people about the preventive measures that should be adopted while looking after the animals.

On the mayor's directives, the medical and health services department issued an advisory for the visitors, asking them to wear mask, gloves and full sleeves, light-coloured clothes. “The people should wear gloves while touching the animals but avoid doing this for too many times,” the advisory read

The citizens are also advised to avoid eating anything in the cattle markets and keep boiled water with them for drinking. The advisory urged the citizens to ask their butchers to wear gloves and wash hands after sacrificing the animals.

“The animals should be kept at a place having fresh air or ventilation, their water should be covered property after consumption, animals' offal should be disposed of properly,” the advisory read.