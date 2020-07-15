Traffic warden manhandled

Rawalpindi: Several people witnessed the jungle law in the mid of the most busy avenue of the city when three women manhandled a Rawalpindi Traffic Police warden who was inhumanly beaten up by unidentified women and elderly man near Liaqat Bagh traffic signal for issuing challan to their vehicle driver.

A video that got viral on social media on Monday, a traffic warden in uniform intercepted a Suzuki Bolan driver for violation of traffic signal. While he was issuing challan ticket to the driver, three women cloaked in cloth sheets came out of the vehicle and thrashed the warden with shoes and slapped him on face and back. The three women and elderly man after the gory incident slipped away from the scene.

As per viral video, the driver of the said vehicle carrying suspected women and elderly man also brawl with the traffic warden for issuing challan ticket. The incident is being considered as violation and disrespect for duty police officer and the way cloaked women thrashed and slapped a duty officer depicted disrespect for traffic police in uniform.

CTO Rawalpindi stated that a case has been registered against the women and police was making all out efforts to trace and arrest them who thrashed a duty police officer. He said that no one would be allowed to make disrespectful conduct with police officials.