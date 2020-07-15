Brother’s killer held

LAHORE:Chung investigation police have arrested a man for killing his brother four days back. The accused identified as Hassan Amjad had allegedly murdered his brother by slitting open his jugular vein four days back following an exchange of harsh words with him.

FIRs: At least 29 FIRs have been lodged against the motorcyclists who crossed the railways lines illegally. The action was taken against the accused as Pakistan Railways Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz had issued SOPs to all railways divisions and directed them to take strict action against those who crossed the railways lines illegally. Police in all railways divisions have also started awareness campaign in this regard.

arrested: Factory Area police have arrested a man who has been wanted by police for the last 15 years. The arrested man identified as Shahzad was wanted by police in cases of heinous nature, including police encounters and murders.

Body found: The body of a 50-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found at Mughalpura on Tuesday. A passerby spotted the body and informed police. A police team removed it to morgue. Police also collected forensic evidence from the spot. Initial investigations suggested that the man looked like a drug addict and might have died of an overdose of drugs.

Two injured: Two youths suffered injuries after two motorbikes collided with each other at Scheme Morr on Multan Road on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Shahbaz Ahmad, 22 and Feroz Ahmad, 17. They were on their way on bikes when the accident occurred. They were removed to hospital.

rewarded: The capital city police officer (CCPO) gave away cash prizes and commendatory certificates to 50 officers and officials of Security Division on their outstanding performance. The officials and officers who were rewarded included head constable Liaqat Ali, Riaz Ahmed, Suhail, inspectors Zafar Iqbl, Anwar and Azeem.

Body: The body of a 25-year-old person, unidentified so far, has been found in the Chung area. It was suspected he was a drug addict and might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body was removed to morgue by Edhi volunteers.

POs: Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested 6,446 proclaimed offenders, court absconders and targeted offenders during the first six months of the current year.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that out of these total 6,446 offenders, 1,886 were proclaimed offenders (POs) whereas 2,282 were targeted offenders (TOs) and 2,278 court absconders. He said that 174 special teams had been constituted at the police station level to arrest the POs and TOs.