PMA demands action

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is concerned over the humiliation of a senior doctor, Muhammad Munir, in Dunyapur allegedly by the assistant commissioner.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that Assistant Commissioner Waseem Shah visited the clinic of Dr Munir and objected to the presence of few patients. The officer got furious and put the doctor into police van, Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad alleged and added the doctor was taken to the office of the assistant commissioner where he was forced to write the statement of assistant commissioner’s choice. “We have written a letter to the chief minister of Punjab and the copies of this letter are also being sent to Dr Yasmin Rashid, health minister and Jawad Rafique Malik, chief secretary,” the PMA office-bearer said.

PMA has demanded judicial inquiry into the incident and stern action against the assistant commissioner and his suspension.

Training workshop ends: The Punjab Emergency Service director general concluded the second Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) training workshop organised for rescue and safety officers at the Managers Training Centre (MTC), Emergency Services Academy here on Tuesday. The Punjab Emergency Service took the initiative for capacity building of rescue and safety officers to train them as master trainers regarding Sustainable Development Goal 6 to promote WASH in COVID-19 epidemic for safety promotion and prevention of emergencies in all tehsils and towns of Punjab.

The Rescue 1122 DG was informed that total 51 rescue safety officers and safety instructors attended the training workshop held from July 10 to July 14, 2020 in two groups. The trainers from VSO Pakistan, Safety Wing of Emergency Services Academy and Community Safety Wing of Rescue Headquarters, conducted two workshops under supervision

of course monitor Dr Muhammad Khalid, registrar of the academy.