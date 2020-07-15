Kidney transplant to start at Multan institute: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE/MULTAN:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday visited Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases, examined the pace of development work at Nishtar Hospital-II and ordered expediting development work there. He said a sum of Rs9 billion was being spent on the state-of-the-art hospital.

The 91 percent initial development work has been completed, he said, adding that the building land filling, boundary wall and other development work was in progress. The chief minister said initially 500-bed hospital was being constructed in the first phase while 500 more beds would be added to it in the second phase. The staff residences are also being constructed, he said, adding that a medical university and a nursing college would also be established in the third phase.

Usman Buzdar said that people of South Punjab would take the benefits of medical facilities from Nishtar Hospital-II that would reduce the burden on other hospitals. During his visit to Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD), the chief minister reviewed the medical facilities for patients available there. He visited different sections of the institute and appreciated service delivery there. The kidney institute Head Prof Dr Imran Zaidi was also present on the occasion. The chief minister also inquired about the availability of treatment facilities at the institute and said that the PTI government had completely activated the institute. He said that additional 110 dialysis machines would be provided there and a kidney transplant facility would be started at the MIKD in collaboration with a British hospital soon. He said that most modern kidney facilities would be provided there and added that he would complete all the health uplift projects under his personal supervision. No delay in the completion of health projects would be tolerated, he added.

Earlier, MIKD head Prof Dr Imran Zaidi briefed chief minister about service delivery system in the facility. Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Parliamentary Secretary Information Nadeem Qureshi, MPAs, South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional IGP Inam Ghani and other officials were present on the occasion.

virus cases: Usman Buzdar has said that corona virus cases in the province have decreased due to smart lockdown strategy. In a statement Tuesday, he said steps taken by Prime Minister to overcome the pandemic were being lauded at the international level. Those doing negative politics on corona virus had seen the defeat.

The chief minister said that the number of recovered patients in Punjab was increasing with every passing day. He also lauded the role of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC). He urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Eidul Azha to protect themselves and their dear ones from COVID-19 and other diseases.

MNAs: Members of the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed and Malik Muhammad Ahsanullah Tiwana called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed various issues. The chief minister assured them of resolving their constituencies related problems and reiterated that MNAs were his companions as like the MPAs. Usman Buzdar told them that elected representatives had been consultedfor development projects and early completion of ongoing schemes was the government’s priority. He maintained that the PTI government was rectifying the misdeeds of the past as the country was deviated from its real destination due to wrong policies of former rulers who wasted national resources on exhibitory projects and the public problems were ignored, he said.

He added that the PTI government had focused on solving public problems and composite development was its agenda. New Pakistan belongs to the common man, he asserted.

notice: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of a minor girl in Butter Dogran, a suburban village of Sialkot and sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala.

He said that the killers would not escape the grip of the law and the bereaved family would be provided justice at every cost, said a handout issued here Tuesday. Moreover, the police have arrested accused Ahtisham alias Mani and Muhammad Faiz.