Wed Jul 15, 2020
Qatar keen to host World Snooker, World Billiards events

Sports

KARACHI: Qatar has offered to host the IBSF World Snooker Championship 2020 and the IBSF World Billiards Championship 2020 at Doha later this year.

Both the global events, besides the annual general body meeting and the elections of the IBSF, are scheduled to be held in November. The offer was made during the meeting of the International Billiards & Snooker Federation (IBSF) held digitally via zoom video conferencing the other day.

The details were shared by Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) co-chairman Alamgir Anwar Shaikh, who represented the Asian Billiards of Confederation Sports (ACBS) in the IBSF meeting.

