Zardari to be indicted in water supply scheme case on Aug 4

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court of Islamabad will indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and others on August 4 in a case pertaining to alleged financial wrongdoings in the Thatta Water Supply Scheme.

The judge directed all accused named in the reference to appear in court on August for the indictment. According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the case pertains to the alleged illegal award of a contract by Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme Thatta to a private contractor.

The Thatta Water Supply Scheme case is a supplementary reference, and is part of the fake bank accounts and mega money-laundering scam case filed by the NAB against the PPP leader.

The accountability court is to indict the Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused in the mega money laundering case on July 24.

Earlier this month, the accountability court deferred Zardari’s indictment in Park Lane reference after the former president’s counsel Farooq H Naek requested the court for additional time to prepare for the case.