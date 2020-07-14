Nawaz Sharif’s cousins summoned in loans default cases

LAHORE: A banking court on Monday summoned cousins of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on 24th August in cases against them for allegedly defaulting on bank loans. The court has adjourned the case after accepting one time exemption application of the accused persons, including Mian Javed Shafi, Tariq Shafi, Zahid Shafi and others. The banking court is hearing a case against them after different banks moved court as they allegedly defaulted on loans.