Two dacoits arrested during encounter

FAISALABAD: Police Monday arrested two dacoits after an alleged encounter in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police. According to a police spokesman, police received information that four bandits snatched a motorcycle and Rs 185,000 from a citizen at gunpoint near graveyard on Qaim Sain Road. The police reached the spot and besieged the outlaws at Rasheedabad Road. The police asked the outlaws to surrender but they opened indiscriminate fire at police party. The police returned fire and during this encounter two bandits received bullet injuries and fell on the ground, while their two accomplices managed to escape from the scene. The police arrested the injured dacoits identified as Mehmood alias Mooda son of Ghulam Rasool and Ali Adnan son of Muhammad Hafeez who were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity and other cases. The police recovered snatched money of Rs 185,000 and a motorcycle from their possession and shifted them to hospital.