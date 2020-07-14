Submission of wrong statement by two cops to court: LHC Multan Bench summons Sahiwal DPO today

MULTAN: Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti of the Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Monday summoned the Sahiwal DPO Tuesday (today) in a case regarding submission of a wrong statement in the court by two police officials.

The court summoned the Sahiwal DPO and sought explanation from him why Chechawatni Okanwala police station SHO and ASI submit a wrong statement in the court? Earlier, petitioner Akram Farooq filed his petition through his counsel Syed Athar Shah Bokhari in which he stated that the police raided his house for the search of an accused wanted by the police in a case No 131 registered on May 17.

The petitioner alleged that the police ransacked the whole house, broke doors, windowpanes and other articles. He alleged that the police took away Rs 85,000, a car and a bike from his house. The petitioner said that he had filed a petition in a court for the recovery of his car and bike from the police on June 2, but ASI Muhammad Iqbal submitted his report in the court in which he rejected the allegations. Later, the petitioner filed a petition in the LHC Multan Bench and presented pictures and videos of the car and the bike allegedly took away by the police.

The petitioner also informed the court that the police had also lifted his elder brother Hafiz Qari Niaz Ahmed. However, during the trial of the case, the petitioner came to know that the police had released his brother.

Sacrificial animals: As many as 26 temporary sale points for sacrificial animals have been finalised for Multan division. All the temporary sale points and markets would be functional from July 15 till Eidul Azha. Meanwhile, Commissioner Shanul Haq directed the relevant departments to complete all necessary arrangements in this connection. He told that corona SOPs should be followed strictly at all sale points and temporary markets. He said that seven temporary sale points would be established in Multan district, nine in Vehari while four points would be set up in Khanewal and Lodhran. He said that the temporary sale points were being set up in Multan district at Fatima Jinnah Town, Dunyapur Road, Jangle Jaswant, Head Muhammadwala, Babar Chowk, Vehari Road, Northern Bypass, Shad Petroleum Shujabad, Al Mansoor Petroleum Jalalpur Pirwala. In Vehari district, temporary sales points were being established at Burewala Jamilrah Mandi, Gaggo Mandi, Luddon Mandi, Karampur, Machiwal Mandi, Burewala Municipal Committee, Sheikh Fazal sales point, Chak 261/EB Mailsi Tiba Sultanpur and Mailsi Railways Ground. In Khanewal district, the points would be set up near General Bus Stand and Green Canal View, he added.