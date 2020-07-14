Dacoits strike 23 times in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Dacoits took away cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in 23 incidents here on Monday.

In Peoples Colony police station limit, armed men snatched Rs 50,000 and a cell phone from Faisal while in Sadar police station limit dacoits took away Rs 5,000 and a motorcycle from Ehsanullah. In Pipliwala, robbers looted cash and a cell phone from Saif while in Cantt area, Ansar was deprived of cash and a cell phone.

Dacoits took away Rs 70,000 from Nisha Kanwal at Kotwali while in Khiali police station limits, bandits snatched Rs 51,000 and a cell phone from Abdul Rashid. In Sadar police station limits, armed men intercepted Abdullah and snatched cash and on Jinnah Road dacoits looted cash and gold ornaments from Khalid Javed and his wife.

Faisal was deprived of Rs 60,000 at Aroop area while in Sabzi Mandi police station limits, robbers snatched cash and a cell phone from Imran. Manzoor was deprived of Rs 28,000 and a cell phone while bandits looted Rs 55,000 and a cell phone from Ehtisham and in Satellite Town, Mohsin was deprived of Rs 60,000 and a motorcycle.

In Ladhewala Warraich, robbers snatched Rs 55,000 from Qayyum and in Civil Lines area, armed men snatched cash from Saqlain and in Aroop area, robbers looted Rs 65,000 from Anas.

Thieves took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses and shops of Amjad, Mustafa, Ashraf, Khalil and Aziz while motorcycles of Yousaf and Talal were stolen from different parts of the city.

SHO SUSPENDED FOR POOR PERFORMANCE: The CPO on Monday suspended the Gakhar police SHO for negligence while two police officials were also arrested for their alleged involvement in a theft incident.

Reportedly, there were theft allegations against the ASI and the reader of the police station. To it, the CPO took action and ordered arrest of both officials. Likewise, SHO of the same police station Rana Sajjad was suspended for showing negligence and poor performance.

YOUTH ABDUCTED: A youth was abducted here. Reportedly, Muhammad Yousaf gave an application to Satellite Town police that his brother Gulrez Khan went for some work but did not return. Satellite Town police have registered a case and started investigation.