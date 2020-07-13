close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
July 13, 2020

Govt to strictly implement SOPs after schools reopen, says Shafqat

National

 
July 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood has said the government will take strict administrative actions for the implementation of the standard operating procedure in schools after its reopening.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the reopening of schools depends on the evolution of the pandemic over the coming months.

The minister said the discussions will be held in next month in light of the coronavirus situation in the country. He said digital applications are being developed for teachers while student evaluations will be conducted differently.

