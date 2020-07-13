Outlaws kill man, injure three others

MULTAN: A person was killed while three others, including two brothers and their sister, sustained injuries by the firing by outlaws into their house near Kutchery Road on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 officials, outlaws entered a house in limits of Chahliek police station and opened fire. As a result, 23-year-old Zahoor s/o Manzoor died on spot while three Sher Zaman, Gul Zaman and Aniqa received bullet injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured persons to the Nishtar Hospital.