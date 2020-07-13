SG Wifaq-ul-Madaris calls on Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Secretary General Wafaq-ul-Madaris Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Sunday and inquired about welfare of Ch Shujaat Hussain.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on matters of mutual interest and it was agreed to formulate strategy against anti-Islam elements jointly. Rasikh Elahi was also present during the meeting. Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said great services of Ulema like Hanif Jalandhari for Islam can never be forgotten; in the presence of Ulema anti-Islam elements cannot succeed in their objectives.

Paying tributes to Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Qari Hanif Jalandhari said by making it compulsory for confirmation of all religious books and material by Mutahida Ulema Board, the speaker has buried the evil forever.

He said all Ulema are grateful to him for getting the Punjab Curriculum and Text Book Board Amendment Bill passed, saying Ch Pervaiz Elahi family’s great services for Islam can never be forgotten.