Sirajul Haq says PTI govt fake like licences of PIA pilots

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Saturday that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was fake like that of the licences of the Pakistan International Airlines (PTI) pilots. Speaking at a news conference at Balambat, he termed the PTI government a puppet. “This government is fake like degrees of the pilots,” he remarked.

He added that the incumbent government imposed censorship on the media to curb free speech. “The PTI government was the continuation of previous regime of military dictator General Pervez Musharraf, the PML-N and PPP governments,” he said, adding the government had failed on all fronts.

Former MNA Sahibzada Yaqub Khan, former provincial minister Muzaffar Said, JI district amir Aizazul Mulk Afkari, former district nazim Muhammad Rasul Khan and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

The JI chief said his party had launched a mass contact movement to bring about the real change in the country. Sirajul Haq said the government ministers undermined the country and its institutions. “The country has been turned into the colony of the International Monetary Fund,” Sirajul Haq said.

The JI leader said his party would not support the presidential form of government. He said the JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation were supporting and assisting the families of Covid-19 victims and overseas Pakistanis.

He said that the ratio of corruption had increased in the country manifold. He said the people were compelled to bribe officials for their legitimate work. Earlier, addressing a condolence reference at the Aghoosh centre Gulabad, the JI chief lauded the efforts of Al-Khidmat Foundation and said its workers provided relief to thousands of affected families during the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic. Criticizing the government, he said it allocated Rs27 billion for education, Rs26 billion for health sector but spent Rs40 billion on construction of Kartarpur Corridor. Sirajul Haq said the government had not taken any step for the development of the country, adding, the PTI rulers introduced indecency in politics.

The frequent reshuffle of bureaucrats was the testimony to the fact that the boat of PTI government is about to sink within next six months,” Sirajul Haq claimed.