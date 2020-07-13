Funeral prayers for Zahid Bukhari

LAHORE:The funeral prayers for former Prosecutor General Zahid Hussain Bukhari were offered in Sheikhupura on Sunday. Senior journalists, judges, politicians, lawyers and people from all walks of life offered attended the funeral prayers. Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mian Javed Latif, Rana Sana Ullah, Ataa Ullah Tarar, Rana Arshad, Azam Nazir Tarar, MPA Ch Shahbaz, Chaudhry Tauseef, Rafaqat Dogar, Khawja Imran Nazir, Ramazan Sidique Bhatti, Tahir Moghal and Taufiq Butt were also present. PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb and former Senator Sadia Abbasi also offered condolences. Rasm-e-Qul will be held on Monday (today) at 5pm.