PU increases fees for off-campus students

Punjab University (PU) has increased registration and various examination fees by almost 10 percent for its off-campus students appearing in different examinations.

According to the details, registration fee which was Rs3,720 has been increased to Rs4,090 for BA/BSc exams while examination fee has also been increased from Rs5,000 and Rs5,750 to Rs5,490 and Rs6,315 respectively. Similarly, fees for BCom, MA/MSc, LLB and MCom examinations have also been increased by almost 10 percent. The recent increase was approved by the PU Syndicate.

A senior PU official, seeking anonymity, said increase in fee was done on annual basis as the university did not receive any financial grant from the Punjab government. He said the university had to manage its expenditure through such revenue options. The official further said increase in fee was inevitable because of the ever growing inflation and added remuneration for examiners and other staff was also increased and the same was covered through such increase in exam fees.