Bilawal condoles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday visited the residence of late minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and offered Fateha.
According to a communique here, the PPP chairman condoled with the brothers and sons of late Ghulam Murtaza Baloch. Bilawal said, ‘Shaheed Ghulam Murtaza Baloch's death is a big loss to the party.”
He said that the deceased was a hardworking, loyal and honest party leader. He sympathises with the bereaved family members.