Bilawal condoles

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday visited the residence of late minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch and offered Fateha.

According to a communique here, the PPP chairman condoled with the brothers and sons of late Ghulam Murtaza Baloch. Bilawal said, ‘Shaheed Ghulam Murtaza Baloch's death is a big loss to the party.”

He said that the deceased was a hardworking, loyal and honest party leader. He sympathises with the bereaved family members.