There are about 3-4 houses on a street in F-10/1 that have not received water supply from the CDA for the past almost one year. Numerous complaints have been lodged with the concerned authorities but to no avail. Lately the director of water supply was again approached and the result is that the procedure which is being repeated from the last one year is again being adopted.

The procedure is as follows: A valve man comes after repeated reminders, lifts the cover of the water tank, takes a look inside and leaves saying that another party will come the next morning and will check the connection. After repeated reminders another team comes, applies pressure and goes away. This game is going on for the last one year but the end result is the same. I fail to understand which authority is to be approached.

Javed Mirza

Islamabad