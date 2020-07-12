Punjab Women Basketball Association office-bearers elected

LAHORE: The office-bearers of Punjab Women Basketball Association were elected on Saturday in a meeting held under the banner of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

The events and programmes for 2020-21 were also announced during the meeting, which was attended by Senior Vice-President Abdul Jawad, Director Operations Lt Col (retd) Naseem Butt, Imtiazul Hasan, Abdur Rehman, M Akram and other officials.

Following are the newly-elected office-bearers: Chairperson Fouzia Saeed Salma, President Ambreen Naseem Butt, Sr Vice-President Miss Mahrunisa, Vice-Presidents, Sister Rose, Iram Iqbal (Okara), Rukhsana Ghulani, Hina Kanwal, General Secretary Ishma Butt, Associate Secretaries Nabeela Shahid, Robina, Treasurer Nadia (Faisalabad).