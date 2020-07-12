Punjab Women Basketball Association office-bearers elected

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The office-bearers of Punjab Women Basketball Association were elected on Saturday in a meeting held under the banner of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).
The events and programmes for 2020-21 were also announced during the meeting, which was attended by Senior Vice-President Abdul Jawad, Director Operations Lt Col (retd) Naseem Butt, Imtiazul Hasan, Abdur Rehman, M Akram and other officials.
Following are the newly-elected office-bearers: Chairperson Fouzia Saeed Salma, President Ambreen Naseem Butt, Sr Vice-President Miss Mahrunisa, Vice-Presidents, Sister Rose, Iram Iqbal (Okara), Rukhsana Ghulani, Hina Kanwal, General Secretary Ishma Butt, Associate Secretaries Nabeela Shahid, Robina, Treasurer Nadia (Faisalabad).