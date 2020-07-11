RDA panel approves alignment of Ring Road project

RAWALPINDI: The Governing Body of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Friday approved alignment of 65.8km Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza chaired the 48th meeting of the Governing Body here, says a press release.

The ring road will start from Radio Pakistan Rawat N-5 and terminate at Sangjani N-5. Construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), including industrial, educational, recreational, medical health, residential and aerotropolis etc is a key component of the RRR.

DG RDA presented the Rs3520.836 million for the fiscal year 2020– 2021, which was approved by the Governing Body.

Out of the total budget expenditure, an amount of Rs2395.22 million has been allocated for development work. The Governing Body also approved Rs2059.929 million deficit budget of Wasa for the fiscal year 2020–2021. The total income expected is Rs1,589.079 million against the total expenditure of Rs3,649.008 million.

The Governing Body also approved various agenda items including auction of lease rights of RDA Properties Regulation 2020, Amendment in Regulation 2.5 (A) Vi of Building & Zoning Regulations 2020 dealing with apartment buildings.

The chairman reassured that he will leave no stone unturned to serve the public of Rawalpindi.

The meeting was attended by Major (R) Muhammad Latasab Satti MPA PP-6, Nasreen Tariq MPA (W-301), DG RDA Ammara Khan, MD Wasa Raja Shaukat Mehmood, Director Admin & Finance RDA Khalid Javed Goraya, representatives of the Finance Department, HUD&PHE Department, P&D Department, Local Government Department, Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Office Rawalpindi and other officers of RDA.