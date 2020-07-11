PSX to resume normal hours

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will resume the standard operating hours from Monday July 13, 2020, it said in a notification on Friday.

According to the Designated Time Schedule (DTS), from Monday to Thursday, the market will open at 9:30 am and close at 3:30 pm Pakistan standard time, while Trade Rectification session has been extended by 15 minutes.

For Friday, the trading will open at 9:15 am and the first session will close at 12:00 pm, while the second will start at 2:30 pm and close at 4:30 pm.

Commenting on the development, Farrukh Khan, MD PSX, said, “…Pakistan Stock Exchange is reverting to normal market timings. This will help propagate normal market activities and is an encouraging development for the post COVID-19 economy”.

Khan further said the government, SECP, and SBP had taken numerous steps in the current year that proved positive for capital markets of Pakistan.”