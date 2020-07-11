FIA Cyber Crime team member injured by villagers

OKARA: An FIA Cyber Crime team Lahore team member was injured when some villagers attacked at Jandraka village on Friday. Reportedly, the FIA team went to the shop of Muhammad Ashfaq to investigate a case No 904/20. In the meantime, accused Riaz, Mushtaq, Wasim and Ashfaq allegedly attacked the FIA team with clubs and batons. As a result, Khurram Riaz was injured and was shifted to a hospital. Later, Ravi police registered a case and arrested Riaz.

WOMAN DIES IN

ACCIDENT: A woman was killed in an accident on Friday. Reportedly, a pick-up collided with a rickshaw. As a result, a woman travelling on the rickshaw died on the spot. Meanwhile, Satghara police raided the house of Muhammad Iqbal at village 9/1R and arrested him with 100 litres liquor. Haveli police arrested Shabbir Ahmad and recovered 2kg charas from his possession.