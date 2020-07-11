Accused died of suicide not torture, claims SSP Sanghar

SUKKUR: SSP Sanghar Usman Ghani Siddiqui has claimed that the deceased accused Peeral Khaskheli had not died due to police torture but in fact committed suicide in the lock-up of Peronmal on Thursday. SSP Ghani Siddiqui said that he has suspended the staff of the police station and sent Head Constable Sachal Chandio behind the bars for negligence and criminal oversight. The SSP Sanghar said post-mortem was conducted in the presence of a jurisdiction magistrate, who confirmed that the death was caused by suicide and not torture. He said he would allay the concerns of the parents of the deceased.