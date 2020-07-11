187 arrested in Peshawar for violating SOPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested 187 persons in various cases including violation of standard operation procedures in the provincial capital on Friday. The administration sealed eight restaurants for violating the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The officials sealed 54 shops and arrested 46 nanbais for selling low weight bread. The officials directed the traders to follow the SOPs or face the action.