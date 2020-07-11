MoU signed on virtual expos

LAHORE:The Lahore based “V EXPO” first ever Pakistani pioneers of virtual expos in the country, have signed an MoU with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce to work together to promote and contribute towards the economic growth of the country.

The MoU was signed by the President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Saboor Malik and Naeem Saqib, the founder of Virtual Expo. Speaking on this occasion, Naeem Saqib said that in the prevailing corona-hit environment and the present state of the national trade and economy, virtual expos are the most effective and safest means to promote Pakistani products in the country and abroad.

He said that with virtual expos people would not have to expose themselves to the deadly corona virus but while staying at home, they could visit all the virtual stalls of various products on the internet and talk to the representatives of various companies.