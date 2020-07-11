Avoid gatherings on Eidul Azha, says Chairman CII

Islamabad : Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Friday said that the announcement of Prime Minister to avoid gatherings on Eidul Azha should be declared as a state policy.

He said that the local administrations should be instructed to take action against the elements involved in a violation of SOPs and guidelines, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that on the event of Eidul Fitr, the people violated the guidelines of the government that resulted in a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases.

On the occasion of Eidul Azha, the government has again issued the guidelines that must be complied with, while the local administration must take action to stop the public gatherings, he added.

Chairman suggested that the cattle market must be shifted away from populated areas.

He also appealed to the Ulema that they have to play their role to ensure limited gatherings at mosques.