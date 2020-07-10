Accused dies of 'police torture' in Sanghar

SUKKUR: The body of an arrested accused was recovered from the washroom of the lock-up of the Pironmal Police Station in Sanghar, leading to a strong protest by family and relatives alleging torture. The Pironmal police had arrested Peeral Khaskheli who later turned up dead in the washroom of the police station. The police claimed that Khaskheli committed suicide, while his family believes that he was innocent and was subjected to inhuman torture leading to his death in police custody. They have demanded registration of an FIR against those responsible for Khaskheli's death.

Meanwhile, SSP Sanghar Muhammed Usman Ghani met with the demonstrators and told them that a head constable has been taken into custody, while medico-legal formalities are also being conducted along with investigations. Ghani assured the family of helping them in getting justice.