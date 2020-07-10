APLDA asks to revise milk prices

KARACHI: All Pakistan Livestock and Dairy Association (APLDA) on Thursday endorsed Dairy Farmers Association (DFA) of Cattle Colony Karachi in their demand of increasing milk prices in the city.

APLDA Chairman Sardar Fahad Qayyum said transportation, production costs along with overall inflation has increased exorbitantly, and upward revision in milk prices was the need of the hour. “Packaged milk producers revise prices without any hurdle, but dairy farmers are unable to recover cost because of the discrimination against the farmers,” Qayyum said. APLDA Vice Chairman Jameel Memon said most dairy farmers and their families were dependent on the dairy business, which was suffering in the absence of remunerative prices for several years. “Government of Sindh should sit with the dairy farmers being represented by APLDA and DFA and also with the retailers, and accordingly settle the long outstanding grievances of the farmers by fixing remunerative price of the milk,” he added.