RAI hands over relief goods to health department

Islamabad : Rabta-e-Alam-e-Islami (RAI) handed over relief goods to health department Rawalpindi, including equipment’s for corona patients like oxygen cylinders, ECG machines, oxymeters, nebulisers and safety kits for medical staff, says a press release.

All these goods were handed over to health department officials in a ceremony.

In which Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki and PGTF President Dr. Jamal Nasir, specially participated with other participants.

RAI Regional Director Saad Masud Al-Harsi, Focal Person Divisional Director M. Qaiser, Dr. Ehsan Ghani, Dr Zeeshan, Javed Butt and others were also present.

Addressing to the ceremony, RAI Regional Director Saad Masud Al-Harsi said that the today programme was the continuity of corona relief programme, and in third step, equipment are being supplied to improve the hospital efficiency to cater the disease properly.

This step has been taken on the special instructions of the Secretary General Sh. Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Kareem Al-Esa and also special order of Abdul Rehman.

Rabta-e-Alam-e-Islami is serving whole humanity on this difficult time throughout the world and specially in Pakistan, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki specially insisted that Saudi Government remained shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in the time of this natural calamity.

On this occasion M. Qaiser specially thanked to Rabta-e-Alam-e-Islami, Saudi Govt: and specially Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Suleman for their relief work for Pakistani nation