RWMC observes Dengue Day

Rawalpindi : On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Anwaar-ul-Haq, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) observed Dengue Day on Thursday (9 July), says a press release.

RWMC Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarar instructed operational and communication teams for dengue day. Team of operation supervise the sanitary staff to properly check the containers and clean the roads. On the other hand, communication team also gave awareness to the public through vehicle and distributed anti-dengue leaflets. Communication team of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company also announced on loudspeaker some precautionary measures, how to stop dengue mosquito breeding and spread of dengue fever, also appealed to the public to cooperate with RWMC to fight against this fatal disease.

Anyone who had a complaint regarding waste matters can submit the same by dialing helpline number 1139.