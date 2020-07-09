close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 9, 2020

LHC orders police to produce abducted girl today

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench on Wednesday ordered Muzaffargarh police to recover an abducted woman and produced her before the court on July 9 (today). Earlier, petitioner Iqbal Mai filed her habeas corpus petition before the LHC Multan Bench, stating that accused Mehr Muhammad Gujjar and his two accomplices allegedly abducted her daughter-in-law Asia Bibi on June 15. The petitioner said that the police registered her complaint but failed to recover the abducted girl. After hearing the arguments, the court ordered the police to produce the girl on Thursday (today), the court sources said.

