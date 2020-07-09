close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
July 9, 2020

Lahore Police conduct 103 search operations

July 9, 2020

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that search and sweep operations play a key role in maintaining law and order in the City and foiling nefarious designs of the enemy of the country. There is a dire need to remain alert in the wake of the present border situation. Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore police conduct search operations on a regular basis.

