Lahore Police conduct 103 search operations

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that search and sweep operations play a key role in maintaining law and order in the City and foiling nefarious designs of the enemy of the country. There is a dire need to remain alert in the wake of the present border situation. Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore police conduct search operations on a regular basis.