KU, SNU and CLEC sign MoU to start split-degree programme

The University of Karachi, Sichuan Normal University (SNU), China, and Centre of Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC), China, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to start a joint split-degree bachelor programme in Chinese international education.

The acting vice chancellor of the KU, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, and the Chinese director of the Confucius Institute, KU, Professor Zhang Xiaoping on behalf of President SNU Professor Dr Wang Mingyi and Chief Executive CLEC Professor Dr Ma Jianfei inked the MoU at the VC Secretariat.

According to the MoU, students had to complete studies of the first two years at the CIUK to become eligible to complete the remaining two years at the SNU. Dr Iraqi said the CIUK was playing a very important role in promoting Chinese language and culture, and with the split-degree programme, we would be able to focus more on the students’ development.

“We initiated the project in November last year and made plans and progress to further strengthen the ties between the two universities. We are hopeful that our students and faculty will get maximum benefits from the programme.”

The vice chancellor said that the academic discourse between both the universities would help them a lot. The students and faculty exchange programme with the SNU was also on cards and students of the KU would also get scholarships in different disciplines to complete their studies. He shared that international linkage was essential for the varsities as it helped in facilitating their faculties and students.

Meanwhile, Professor Xiaoping informed that the SNU, during its recently held board meeting, has approved the joint split-degree programme. “The University of Karachi, SNU and CLEC, under the ministry of education, have agreed to launch the programme and scholarship will also be made available for the KU students.”

He said that the two-plus-two split-degree programme would help in promoting the educational exchange between the two universities. He said that the Confucius Institute at the KU was dedicated to facilitate Chinese learning and to promote people-to-people contact between China and Pakistan.

CIUK Professor Dr Nasiruddin Khan expressed that the programe would help in promoting cooperation between the two universities; whereas, KU syndicate member Sahibzada Moazzam Qureshi said the programme would give more opportunities to the KU students.

Earlier, KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad shared the objective of the programme and briefed the audience about the joint split-degree programme in detail. He said visit to China would be a learning process and he hoped that the students and faculty members would learn a lot from the programmes.