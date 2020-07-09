Winners of Quaran Tennis Challenge announced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The winners of the Quaran Tennis Challenge were announced on Tuesday, when the volley challenge came to an end after participation by a great number of tennis players from across the country.
The winners were Waqas Malik and Usman Rafique (volleys with a partner), Ali Talha (volleys against the wall), M Zaryab Khan (spirit of volley challenge), Amir Mazari and Zohaib Afzal Malik (most improved players), Aqeel Khan and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (most interesting video concept).
Special prizes were won by Asad Zaman, Ahmad Nael Qureshi, Haider Ali Rizwan, M Abbas and Zahra Tiwana and Ahmad Asjad Qureshi.